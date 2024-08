Juventus, Atalanta target Gonzalez set for crunch Fiorentina talks

Nico Gonzalez and his agents are set for crunch talks with Fiorentina today.

The Argentina attacker is a target for Atalanta and Juventus.

And TMW says he will discuss his future today with Fiorentina management.

The Viola are prepared to sell, but for not less than €30m.

Gonzalez's availability could also flush out interest from England this week.