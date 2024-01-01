Fiorentina open to selling Gonzalez to Newcastle for big fee

Newcastle United target Nico Gonzalez’s Fiorentina exit is likely to be finalized soon.

The Italian club have secured Andrea Colpani from Monza, which means they have a Gonzalez replacement.

Per La Nazione, Serie A side are said to be open to selling Gonzalez for a big fee.

They are seeking a fee of at least €35 million, which could rise due to add-ons.

Newcastle are keeping themselves informed, but have not put in a formal bid.

The Magpies are in a tough financial position and may have to sell players before they can buy.