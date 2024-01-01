Kempes: Juventus signing Gonzalez needs to make next step

Tribal Football
Argentine great Mario Kempes says Juventus signing Nico Gonzalez needs to go to the next level.

The winger moved to Juve from Fiorentina last month.

Kempes commented: “With (Angel) Di Maria gone, Nico Gonzalez will have more opportunities to play for Argentina. Given his talent, it was not easy to find space in the team.

"However, Nico has reached a crucial moment in his career to make the final leap in quality.

"It will be an intriguing challenge to see an Inter-Juventus match with Nico and Lautaro starring for their respective teams.”

