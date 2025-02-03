Man City set to sign Porto midfielder Gonzalez in major deadline day deal

Manchester City have agreed a deadline-day deal for FC Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

As reported by Sky Sports News and now journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old is on his was to the Etihad Stadium to complete a deal just hours before the deadline closes later tonight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romano posted on X confirming the deal as City look to activate his release clause this winter and add to their growing number of incoming players.

“EXCLUSIVE: Nico González to Manchester City, here we go! ????

“New midfielder for Pep Guardiola as Man City will pay same amount as release clause worth €60m with different structure.

“Nico, allowed to travel for medical and contract signing soon.

“Exclusive story, confirmed.”

City have already spent £130m in this transfer window, bringing in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Barcelona would be due 40 percent of any fee received by Porto for the midfielder which could provide them with the finances needed to sign a few players of their own after being restricted over the past month due to financial rules.