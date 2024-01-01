Juventus announce heavy injury blow for Bremer

Juventus have announced an ACL injury for Gleison Bremer.

The Brazil defender broke down during last night's Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

Juve have announced this morning that Bremer has suffered an ACL injury and will be undergoing surgery. As such, the defender's season is over.

Juve have also confirmed a thigh injury for Nico Gonzalez, which he received last night.

Juve won 3-2 in Germany on Wednesday, having played the final half-hour with ten men after goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio's dismissal.