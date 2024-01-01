Gonzalez holds Juventus presentation Q&A: Reuniting with Vlahovic; working with Motta

Nico Gonzalez is delighted with his first weeks at Juventus.

On-loan with an option to buy from Fiorentina, Gonzalez had his presentation media conference today.

The emotions of the first goal?

"I'm happy. For me it was a dream to score with this shirt. It was also the right moment to win the match. I'm very happy."

What does Thiago Motta ask you to do?

"We know what to do: to be free, to take responsibility for each other, what to do on the pitch. This is what brings the right result and that's why we won. We want to take responsibility. This is what the coach asks."

What can make you great?

"Playing good football with the ball on the ground. Bringing a positive result, this is the right path. We must remain united and compact, be a good group, this leads to a positive result."

Are you working on playing as a centre forward?

"We work on this every day. One plays on the right, left or striker. We have great players. We have great players, those who don't start are ready to come in and change the rhythm of the team. We are working hard every day and that is the idea."

Is there a position you prefer on the pitch? Do you have an idol?

"El Fideo Di Maria. For me he is an idol both on and off the pitch. I met him in the national team, from day one he behaved with me like a normal person, when he can easily become a god. On the pitch I am always happy, I can be a goalkeeper without any problems."

Did you talk to Di Maria about Juve?

"At that moment I didn't talk to anyone, we were focused on the Copa America. On vacation I started thinking about this choice. When Juve comes you don't have to think, but say yes."

What kind of Dusan Vlahovic did you find?

"I know him and he has really improved a lot. When I saw him in the first game I said: this is really strong. It's been 3 games without a goal, but he's always positive, he always helps the team. He's a good guy who deserves the best. If I can assist him, I'm happy. The same goes for him with me. He always behaves really well."

Would you be willing to give up some goals to let Vlahovic score 30?

"The idea is clear: we help the team. This is our job. It's not about whether I score goals, assists, but what's best for the team. We have to continue on this path to bring positive results. It's just that."

Do you want to beat your goal record?

"I would like more goals but I am calm. I came to Juventus to help the team. I am positive. Whether I play as a starter or not, I have to give a hand to my teammates. Football is also this: on and off the pitch, I behave like this. That is my objective."

Are you ready for the Scudetto? What do you think about all these games?

"We are Juventus, we can't think about tomorrow. We have to think game by game. I don't want to think about after, to feel good we have to think game by game. Calendar? For us it's beautiful. We are all players who want to play football. Many games are good for the team. As I heard the coach say, we have to eat, rest and sleep well. Three clear objectives."

How is your adaptation to the team going?

"I am just like you said. I am happy, I found myself in a wonderful group with good guys. They made me feel part of the team from day one. I want to thank everyone for this."

What impressed you about Juve and Thiago Motta?

He impressed me a lot, I didn't imagine anything different. I know how Juve works, I spoke a lot with Paredes, about Maria, Dybala, Soulé. They told me how everything works, the organization that is there. I also thank him (Fabris ed.) who from day one made me feel like a son. Thiago Motta? It's an incredible thing. He gives me the freedom I need to play in every game and in every training session. He's a great person."

How are you approaching the challenge against Napoli?

"We want a positive result, of course. We work every day, training session after training session, we have to think like this. Then when the match arrives we are ready to face it in the best possible way."