Brambati supports Motta: But mistakes made at Juventus by Giuntoli

Italian pundit and former Torino defender Massimo Brambati believes Thiago Motta will get things right at Juventus.

However, Brambati says Motta will need time to fix some errors being made.

He told TMW Radio: "They gave €5 million to Motta for 4 years, he will solve things. He will know how to find the right key. Some purchases were made over the top, in my opinion.

"(Teun) Koopmeiners had no requests and they gave €60 million to Atalanta. Nico Gonzalez often gets injured, history says, valuing him at €36 million is overvaluing him. For me it doesn't seem like a top Juventus. They made a mistake with (Arek) Milik's surgery and as of today we don't know when he will return.

"If (Dusan) Vlahovic stops, who do you have as a striker? You are a team that plays in the Champions League. The others in Europe have at least 3 players in that role. Douglas Luiz cost almost €50 million, I wonder: you sent (Napoli sports directior Giovanni) Manna away and bought (Scott) McTominay, who has a completely different pace. I would say he is stronger."

He continues and concludes his reflections: "This year they have made an expensive transfer campaign, but you are at Juve.

" Today I was told that when (Max) Allegri was there, after 7 consecutive victories, they won a match 3-0 and then conceded the 3-1 in the 90th minute. Hell broke out in the locker room. This is Juve.

"(Sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli perhaps did not understand, it is not true that a draw is not the end of the world. You are at Juve, you have to win. Giuntoli must ask himself: has he distributed his wealth well on the market? Because his Juve must win."