Brambati supports Motta: But mistakes made at Juventus by Giuntoli

However, Brambati says Motta will need time to fix some errors being made.
He told TMW Radio: "They gave €5 million to Motta for 4 years, he will solve things. He will know how to find the right key. Some purchases were made over the top, in my opinion.
"(Teun) Koopmeiners had no requests and they gave €60 million to Atalanta. Nico Gonzalez often gets injured, history says, valuing him at €36 million is overvaluing him. For me it doesn't seem like a top Juventus. They made a mistake with (Arek) Milik's surgery and as of today we don't know when he will return.
"If (Dusan) Vlahovic stops, who do you have as a striker? You are a team that plays in the Champions League. The others in Europe have at least 3 players in that role. Douglas Luiz cost almost €50 million, I wonder: you sent (Napoli sports directior Giovanni) Manna away and bought (Scott) McTominay, who has a completely different pace. I would say he is stronger."
He continues and concludes his reflections: "This year they have made an expensive transfer campaign, but you are at Juve.
" Today I was told that when (Max) Allegri was there, after 7 consecutive victories, they won a match 3-0 and then conceded the 3-1 in the 90th minute. Hell broke out in the locker room. This is Juve.
"(Sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli perhaps did not understand, it is not true that a draw is not the end of the world. You are at Juve, you have to win. Giuntoli must ask himself: has he distributed his wealth well on the market? Because his Juve must win."