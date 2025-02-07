Man City boss Guardiola on Gonzalez replacing Rodri: He has physicality. He’s a strong boy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

Guardiola first opened up about new addition Nico Gonzalez and how he can play a huge role in the second half of the season.

“It’s a position that we were weak since the absence of Rodri,” Guardiola added.

“He’s a young player, 23 years old and can play six or eight.

“He has physicality. He’s a strong boy. I know him from Barcelona and his father was working here.

“I’m really pleased for the club and looking ahead to the next years.”

The Spanish head coach was also asked about women's player Khadija Shaw and the racist abuse she has endured in the past week.

"We would be lucky if this was just in world football. Unfortunately, it's in the whole entire world," Guardiola said.

"Look to the politicians. What they say about this country is better than the other ones, or the other ones are not important, and all the people have to live (like this).

"Unfortunately it is all around the world, and football is another expression; not just for the fact that you are a woman, or you are a different skin colour and that makes you better - it's really more difficult for me to understand that people can defend these stupid things.

"I support her, like I support all people who receive abuse in terms of racism, gender."

Guardiola then moved on to the clash against Leyton Orient tomorrow and how his side is ready for a fight against the League One side.

"Yeah of course (they will bring trouble).

"Always we've had problems away in this competition, FA Cup or Carabao Cup, away to teams in the Championship or League One or even League Two.

"Always we struggle. But we are ready for the challenge. Every game is a new opportunity."

The next question focused on Jack Grealish's lack of regular football, and Guardiola suggested that certain players do not deserve to play simply because they are in the squad.

"I'm so sorry they don't get the minutes that maybe they deserve but at the end, the contributions from Jeremy (Doku) or Savinho have been massive this season. This is the only reason why; it's not personal, or I don't like Jack, or I don't have confidence in him," he said.

"The manager has to sometimes select one player in front of another, not just because you don't like the other one, but because a player can give you in the certain moment of a season, right now better. No more than that.

"Of course, I make mistakes and maybe he should play in other games, or maybe players who play shouldn't, but it's my world, my life, and you have to accept it."

Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Ederson, and Nathan Ake all returned to first-team training this week and Guardiola remained secretive as to who will return to the squad.

"Maybe some of them, we'll see..." Guardiola said.

He then commented on City's free week after defeat at Arsenal which will give his squad a chance to rest and recover.

"We trained yesterday and today. We gave two days off because we have a lot of games, we had and we will have, and I prefer instead of training that the people go to families, rest a little bit, and it was fine."

Finally, he spoke on the trip to Real Madrid and how he will focus on facing the La Liga giants after this weekend's clash.

"Tomorrow after the game we will come back early to Manchester and after we have time to start to talk (about Real Madrid)," he said.

"Of course I have an eye to Madrid but Leyton Orient deserve my attention; always it has been like that. Otherwise we would not get the amount of semi-finals and finals of the FA Cup that we had in the last five, six years.

"That's why I'm concerned and focused on Leyton (Orient)."

More to follow...