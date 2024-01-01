Porto midfielder Nico: Man Utd threw on tall players and with so many corners...

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez insists they can be proud of their draw with Europa League opponents Manchester United.

Harry Maguire headed home a late equaliser for the 3-3 draw last night, with United having to play with ten men after Bruno Fernandes' dismissal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nico later said: “I think the match was very balanced, they started scoring two great goals. We reacted very well and in the end this corner ruined this comeback, which had been epic, but everyone did a great job.

"I don't know if there was something missing. At the beginning, they were better and that cost us a bit, then we managed to turn things around and in the end, with one less player, they put in some really tall players and with so many corners they had at the end they managed to score a goal."

He added: "There are still six games left in this league, and we know that it depends on us. This match gave us confidence, because Manchester are one of the favourites, just like us, and we saw the level we have playing against a big European team. We know that we can beat any team in this Europa League.

"We are calm and we know that there are many games left, and we are convinced that we will win them."