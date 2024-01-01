Agent: De Gea and Fiorentina REALLY wanted eachother

Agent Valerio Giuffrida has praised Fiorentina's summer market campaign.

Giuffrida has been left impressed by their signings of Albert Gudmundsson and David de Gea.

He told Radio Sportiva: "Fiorentina has made so many operations, an incredible job. Gudmundsson's operation has affected the outgoing and incoming operations of other teams, it was a push and pull that we have been carrying with us since January.

"It allowed us to free Nico Gonzalez who went to Juventus and not only that, we felt... Responsible for everything and everyone.

"It was a tug of war. Genoa really wanted to keep him, Fiorentina really wanted to bring him in. Then, the unexpected events of the market: (Gianluca) Scamacca's injury arrived and the alarm bells rang. We understood that Atalanta would be immediately interested in (Mateo) Retegui and they made this important transfer in one day, they were really good.

On De Gea, he added: "He was out for a year, refusing offers from many Premier League and Spanish League clubs between last and this season. He immediately said yes to Fiorentina's call. This was an easier operation as there were only two interlocutors but also because the parties declared their love for each other from the first moment. There were no 'big negotiations', it was a very quick operation."