Agent: Fiorentina rejected big Prem offer for Gonzalez

The agent of Nico Gonzalez says he is fully committed to Fiorentina.

The Argentina midfielder has come close to leave Florence in previous transfer windows.

Advertisement Advertisement

And agent Alessandro Moggi says: "He renewed his contract with Fiorentina last year, at the end of the last transfer window. Fiorentina rejected a very important offer from the Premier League, of €42m.

"The previous summer there had been an offer from another English club. The player is now playing in the Copa America, he is a very important player and is probably the symbol of Fiorentina.

"When there is a contract in place I often defer to the words of the directors: in this case I read those of (sporting director Daniele) Pradè a few days ago, he said that Nico will remain at Fiorentina 99 percent."