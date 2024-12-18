Juventus attacker Nico happy with goal in Coppa win
Juventus attacker Nico Gonzalez was happy scoring in their Coppa Italia win against Cagliari.
Nico was on the scoresheet as Juve won 4-0 last night to move into the quarterfinals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He later said: "We want to continue like this, very happy for this match.
"I wanted to help the team and play with a smile. I'm happy for the goal and the victory.
"We're thinking game by game."
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play