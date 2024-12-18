Juventus attacker Nico happy with goal in Coppa win

Juventus attacker Nico Gonzalez was happy scoring in their Coppa Italia win against Cagliari.

Nico was on the scoresheet as Juve won 4-0 last night to move into the quarterfinals.

He later said: "We want to continue like this, very happy for this match.

"I wanted to help the team and play with a smile. I'm happy for the goal and the victory.

"We're thinking game by game."

