Gonzalez rejects Guardiola's suggestion that he is a "mini Rodri" as he is his own player

Nico Gonzalez arrived as Manchester City’s £50M deadline-day signing, tasked with filling the Rodri-shaped void in midfield after the Ballon d’Or winner’s season-ending knee injury. 

Pep Guardiola labeled the 23-year-old Spaniard as a “mini Rodri” following City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, highlighting his importance. 

Despite the comparisons, Gonzalez rejects the idea he is merely Rodri’s replacement, insisting he doesn’t feel pressured to be the main man in midfield. 

"I don’t see it that way. I just feel like we play to win every match. It doesn’t matter who plays, we’re a team that is very united with everyone now," he said to reporters. 

"It doesn’t matter if I play, or Kova (Mateo Kovacic) plays, or whoever, I don’t see myself as the replacement for Rodri, I see myself as another player." 

