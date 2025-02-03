DONE DEAL: Man City sign Porto midfielder Nico

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City have signed Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

City have splashed out €60m to land former Barcelona midfielder Nico, who has signed a contract to 2029.

"This is the perfect opportunity for me at this stage of my career," Gonzalez said.

"I am 23 and I want to test myself in England. There's no better club than Manchester City for me to do that.

"Look at the squad they have here… it's unbelievable, full of world-class players. There isn't a footballer in the world who would not want to be part of this set-up."

