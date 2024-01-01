Tribal Football
Fiorentina star could move to Newcastle this summer after bid made

Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez could be Premier League bound this summer.

The classy attacker was part of the Argentina squad for this summer’s Copa America win.

Having scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, he is attracting interest from Newcastle United.

Per La Nazione, as translated by Sport Witness, Newcastle have already made an offer to Gonzalez.

They have reached out via intermediaries to assess if the player wants to join.

If the 26-year-old gives the green light, they will begin talking to Fiorentina about a transfer fee.

