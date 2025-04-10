The Calcio Comment: Roma and Juventus miss chance of late season springboard

Between Roma and Juventus, it was fear and respect that ultimately prevailed. Sunday night’s clash at the Olimpico had all the makings of a springboard, an opportunity for both sides to reignite their ambitions.

For the Giallorossi, it was a chance to make a decisive push into the Champions League zone, especially given the favorable results of their direct competitors. For Igor Tudor’s Bianconeri, it could have been the moment to validate their win over Genoa, and more importantly, the kind of victory to build a season finale full of possibility.

Instead, the two teams respected each other a bit too much. The first half, at times, was even entertaining, with a handful of chances on both ends. Roma’s standout was undoubtedly Mile Svilar, who made two outstanding saves in the opening 45 minutes, one of which, a miraculous reaction to Nico Gonzalez’s header, saw him first deflect the ball and then push it onto the crossbar.

A top-class save from a top-class goalkeeper. Roma should urgently prioritize renewing Svilar’s contract, though talks have yet to bear fruit, and it’s no surprise that several clubs are showing interest.

For Juventus, Timothy Weah was lively, threatening first with a long-range effort and later delivering the cross that led to Nico Gonzalez’s aforementioned header. Another Bianconero who stood out was Pierre Kalulu, who made a sensational defensive intervention, his perfectly timed slide denied Cristante a goal that seemed all but certain.

The opening goal came from Manuel Locatelli, capitalizing on Roma’s overly cautious approach. With the Giallorossi retreating into their own box, they were nine in that moment, Locatelli found space at the edge of the area and struck a perfect volley into the corner, so well placed that not even Mile Svilar could get a hand to it. That says it all.

After halftime, Claudio Ranieri replaced Mats Hummels with Eldor Shomurodov, and it was the Uzbek striker who delivered the equalizer. Pouncing on a central rebound from Michele Di Gregorio after Evan Ndicka’s powerful header, Eldor was in the right place at the right time to slot it home. We are living arguably one of the highest points of his career, rarely has he scored this frequently, as his numbers resemble more of a second striker than a traditional centre forward.

And that’s likely the truth of it: he’s not a true No. 9. But right now, he’s doing his part for Roma. Worth noting: he’s recently extended his contract through 2027. Whether he remains in the Capital long-term remains to be seen.

After the equalizer, however, Roma seemed to ease off, and the game’s intensity gradually faded. Eventually, it became clear: both teams were content with the draw and unwilling to take risks. After the final whistle, Ranieri explained that it’s better to draw than to risk losing, and his players took that philosophy to heart. Still, there was a sense that Roma could have shown more initiative, especially with the home crowd electrified after Shomurodov’s goal.

Ranieri, for all his legendary status, is not known for throwing caution to the wind. And so, gripped by the fear of losing, both teams slowly settled into the result of 1-1. A point each hurts no one, but it helps little either, especially considering the table. Roma still needs a near miracle to finish in the top four, and that certainly isn't Ranieri's fault. In fact, since the arrival of the Roman coach, Roma have won a lot of matches.

Tudor, too, might have pushed more, not necessarily in personnel, but in mindset. That said, his Juventus side was away from home, and still emerging from a difficult period that ended in a coaching change.

He may need more time to fully reshape the team’s mentality. But the early signs since his arrival are promising, and so are the results. Juventus’s future remains uncertain, but it’s clear Tudor intends to play all the cards at his disposal.