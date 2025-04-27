10-man Juventus defeat struggling Monza to break into top four

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Juventus moved into the Serie A top four with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Monza at the Allianz Stadium, representing a fourth successive head-to-head victory and their seventh win in eight home league games (L1).

After being beaten by Parma in midweek, Juventus required just 11 minutes to get their top-four bid back on track here courtesy of Nicolas Gonzalez’s unstoppable long-range effort.

The Argentina international drove across the pitch to create the angle to drill a left-footed shot past the outstretched Stefano Turati.

Not content with their opener, Juventus threatened to add a swift second, as Randal Kolo Muani steered his shot wide from a promising one-on-one opportunity.

The Frenchman ultimately made amends for that miss when he found himself in a similar position just past the half-hour mark, calmly guiding the ball into the far corner to score his first goal since early February.

Juventus looked set to enjoy the perfect first half, but they were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after a VAR review led to Kenan Yildiz being dismissed for striking Alessandro Bianco with his elbow.

The Bianconeri may have been left a man light, but they still threatened to add to their advantage when González forced Turati into a smart stop in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.

Given their numerical advantage, it was unsurprising to see Monza establish control over the ball in the second half, but they struggled to translate their significant possession into clear-cut opportunities, perhaps demonstrating why they are the second-lowest scorers in the league.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Gianluca Caprari eventually forced Michele Di Gregorio into action in the dying embers of the contest, but in truth, his weak header offered little threat to the Juventus shot-stopper, who helped the club claim their 16th clean sheet of the Serie A season.

While Igor Tudor’s side boosted their UEFA Champions League hopes, Monza remain stranded at the bottom of the table following their 12th defeat in 14 league games, leaving them at risk of being relegated by the end of the day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus)

