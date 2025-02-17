Juventus attacker Nico: Victory over Inter Milan worth six points to us

Tribal Football
Juventus attacker Nico Gonzalez says there's more to come after their victory over Inter Milan.

Juve won 1-0 on Sunday night, with Francisco Conceicao scoring the winner.

Nico said at the final whistle: "Today we played a great game against a great team, but this victory is worth 6 points for us, it was too important to win today to stay there but it's a long way off, we have to continue on this path and bring positive results, which is what matters.

"You can always improve, in every training session I try to do better, I want to help the team, we're young and we have to stay together."

On working with coach Thiago Motta, Nico also said: "The coach knows he can count on me, he knows I can play striker, winger, full-back and all that matters is helping the team. I can play striker, winger, the coach knows it and for me it's not a problem.

"We have to keep working day after day, we don't think about coming second or first, we only think about the next match."

