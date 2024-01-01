Tribal Football

Emile Heskey exclusive: Dewsbury-Hall great (& cheap) Chelsea signing; pressure on Cooper at Leicester
Dewsbury-Hall & Chelsea: Another for a crowded midfield? Or the end of Gallagher & Carney?
Chelsea signing Dewsbury-Hall: I'm here thanks to determination and motivation
Dewsbury-Hall: Why Maresca will be good for Chelsea
Dewsbury-Hall confident settling quickly at Chelsea
DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30M deal
Chelsea medical scheduled for Dewsbury-Hall with swap agreed
Chelsea and Leicester settle Dewsbury-Hall terms
Chelsea pushing to close Dewsbury-Hall deal with Leicester today
Chelsea including players in offer for Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
Brighton, Chelsea target Dewsbury-Hall: It's out of my hands
Brighton and Leicester setup player swap
Chelsea move to wreck Brighton plans for Dewsbury-Hall
Brentford, Brighton chasing Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
Brighton eyeing Leicester ace Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea eyeing Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall
