Leicester boss Cooper opens up on relationship with Chelsea's Maresca

Cooper opens up on relationship between him and Chelsea's Maresca ahead of weekend clash

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has outlined the challenge of taking on Chelsea this weekend.

The newly promoted club face off against old boss Enzo Maresca and former player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as well.

Cooper knows that Maresca is more popular with the fans than he is at present, but hopes they can get a positive result in the game.

“He went just before we came in,” Cooper said at his press conference of Dewsbury-Hall.

“I did meet him once or twice here when he was packing up and getting his boots! We did have a nice conversation but it was the first time we’d ever met.

“I know he has a strong affinity to the club and vice-versa. He came through the academy here and broke into the first team, he’s a very good player.

“I’m sure a lot of people will be pleased to see him because of the time he spent here. That will be respected. But I’m sure him and certainly us are focused on the game.”

The current boss added: “Enzo did a brilliant job last season in getting the club back up into the Premier League. It’s no easy task for anybody regardless of what the expectations may be at the start of the season.

“He’s gone on and has had more than a strong start at Chelsea. They’re very different challenges, the Championship to the Premier League, and it’s not one you can compare.”

