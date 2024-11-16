Villa keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall at Chelsea

Aston Villa are among the teams eyeing a move for Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder has not enjoyed the best of times under boss Enzo Maresca since signing in the summer.

Many fans may be questioning the move, as Maresca managed Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester City last term.

The £30 million signing is already under scrutiny, as he has largely been on the bench for Premier League matches.

Per the Leicester Mercury, Villa have admired Dewsbury-Hall for some time and may consider a cut price move.

While they are not likely to pay a similar fee to what Chelsea paid Leicester, a lower sum may be appealing to the Midlands club.

