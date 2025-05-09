Chelsea midfielder Dewsbury-Hall: Lifting ECL trophy would mean everything

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was delighted proving the matchwinner in Thursday night's Europa Conference League semifinal win against Djurgarden.

Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the night as Chelsea reached the ECL final 5-1 on aggregate.

Afterwards, he said: "It’s amazing to be in the final. We set our sights at the start of the season to go as far as we could in this tournament and it has been a long couple of months, but now we have one more game to go and hopefully we can lift that trophy.

"It would mean everything to lift the trophy. A lot of people said we should at the start of the season, but I think if we do, we deserve a lot of credit. I know what football is like, it's not easy.

"We have had pressure from the first match day, we have been professional and dedicated, and now we have one more game."

On the winner, Dewsbury-Hall added: "They play with a low block but thankfully I saw a bit of space, Tyrique (George) played me through with a lovely ball, I showed a little bit of composure and it was nice to get the goal."