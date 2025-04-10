Dewsbury-Hall reveals Chelsea are aiming "to win every European trophy available"

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has revealed that his side are aiming to be the first to win every European trophy available.

Ahead of the Conference League with Legia Warszawa on Thursday night, the former Leicester City star spoke to the club website about his ambitions and how he hopes to lift the trophy next month in Poland.

“Winning trophies, of course that’s what I want to do,” the midfielder states ahead of tonight’s quarter-final first leg. “I want to win every competition that we enter and lifting trophies is what you want to do as a player.

“It would be nice to be the first club to win every European trophy available and all the players are striving towards that goal. That’s enough motivation in itself.”

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League and could finish the season with yet another European trophy to complete the set. Dewsbury-Hall has been rotated under the Italian head coach and admits he is pushing to play every game possible in the final stretch of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed the season and it’s been a learning curve for me. I’ve had to adapt, and grow as a person and a player.

“I expected that (rotation), I knew I wouldn’t play every game even though, as a footballer, you want to. It was a move I wanted to make, and I was aware of the challenges I would face coming to a huge club like Chelsea.

“I’ve learned a great deal, I’ve grown as a player and a person and it’s been a good learning curve.

“We’re at the business end of the season with some huge games coming ahead. I want to play my part so whenever I’m called upon, I’ll be ready. I’ve been working hard to make sure that I’m ready to help the team whenever needed.”