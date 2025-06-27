Tribal Football
Dewsbury-Hall happy to fight for Chelsea place

Paul Vegas
Dewsbury-Hall happy to fight for Chelsea place
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists he's happy at Chelsea.

Currently in the USA with Chelsea for their Club World Cup campaign, the midfielder says he's happy to battle for a place in manager Enzo Maresca's starting XI.

"It’s part and parcel of the game of being at a massive club," he said. "You know there will be competition, but I thrive on that. If it were easy, anyone would play for this club."

Dewsbury-Hall insists they can be happy reaching the round of 16 against Benfica.

After victory over ES Tunis, he added: "We got the result we needed and it’s nice to have been able to help the team."

