Chelsea make midfield pair available for January

Chelsea have made midfield pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available ahead of the January market.

The Mirror says both players can leave on-loan next month.

Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall, who arrived in the summer from Leicester City, have struggled for minutes so far this season.

And management believe the pair would be best served getting out and playing regularly on-loan in the second-half of the season.

A return to Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall cannot be ruled out.

 

