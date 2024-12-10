Chelsea make Dewsbury-Hall available for January

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are to make midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available in the January transfer window.

The youngster came into the club on the recommendation of coach Enzo Maresca.

The two worked together at Leicester City in the Championship last term.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has not been able to get into the team and is surplus to requirements.

Per The Mirror, he is being told by Chelsea that he can find a loan club for himself.

The club will help him find a situation where he is playing regularly for the rest of the season.

If he is to be sold permanently, Chelsea want to recoup around £30 million.

 

