Dewsbury-Hall "over the moon" after first Chelsea goal

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is delighted scoring a first goal for Chelsea.

The summer signing from Leicester City struck in last night's Europa Conference League win against KAA Gent.

"I'm over the moon," the 26-year-old told chelseafc.com. "I've been waiting for that moment since joining the club, to show everyone what my qualities are and I’m happy that was able to come to fruition tonight.

"Scoring the goal was an amazing feeling and I will never forget that, but winning the game when you change that many players in the team is such a credit to everyone. I won't forget this night.

"I pride myself on working as hard as I can every day. That’s what I've done ever since I was a kid. I'd like to play more but it's my duty to make sure the manager has a decision to make. I feel really fresh so that whenever I’m needed and I’m called upon I will try and give as best as I can, and hopefully that’s what I did tonight."

He also said: "When you come through the door, the expectations are through the roof and they should be when you’re playing for a club like Chelsea.

"Even misplacing a pass in training, little things like that, the standards are so high. And when you’re on the pitch, it’s so nice to play with players that are on your wavelength.

"Players like Joao Felix, Nkunku, Pedro Neto – these are top, top players and they are the players you want to play with because that’s how you thrive and improve. Since the first day I came into the club, it was about learning and evolving, and that’s what I’m here for."

Dewsbury-Hall is happy to have followed manager Enzo Maresca from Leicester to Chelsea this season.

"He’s a breath of fresh air ever since I started working with him a year ago," Dewsbury-Hall explained. "I was taken back by how knowledgeable he was about the game. Everything that he did was passionate and he motivated you.

"Ever since he’s come to Chelsea, the lads have come up to me and have been so impressed with the way he works. You can see that the lads are buying into it and it’s a fantastic style of football. I’m really happy that everyone is working together, but we’re only just scratching the surface.

"Since the first day he came in, he has talked about culture and the way he wants us as players to represent ourselves. I see videos of our training sessions and you can see that everyone is so happy to be involved.

"We have such a good group full of so many different nationalities, but we all have something in common. I’ve been welcome from day one and he is building something at Chelsea that the lads are grasping on to. I’m really excited and I hope the fans are too."