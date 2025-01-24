Chelsea offer two loan options as Everton to send back Broja

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea are keen to place another loan player at Everton.

The Mirror says Everton are ready to send striker Armando Broja back to Chelsea due to injury concerns.

And Chelsea management hope to convince Everton to take on another fringe player in a temporary deal.

The Blues are offering Everton a choice of midfield pair Carney Chukwuemeka or Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

However, Everton's priority is to use the loan slot for a new striker signing.

