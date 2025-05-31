Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Enzo, Dewsbury-Hall: Chelsea in CWC to win it
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez says they're in the Club World Cup to win it.

Chelsea's group includes Flamengo, Club Leon and Esperance of Tunisia.

Enzo told DAZN: "The truth is that it's my first time playing for a club in this competition. I'm very happy to be able to represent Chelsea.

“It's a very important competition that is played worldwide. It’s going to be a beautiful show, and I hope we can win it.”

He added, “Flamengo is a great club globally, and the Brazilians are like Argentinians - very passionate. We hope it will be a great environment for everyone, for football more than anything.

“It’s very nice that our fans follow us everywhere. We hope to give joy to the people who support us in that country.”

 

We want the trophy

Like Enzo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also sees Chelsea in the Club World Cup not to just make up the numbers.

He said, “These are the things you dream of as a kid, testing yourself against the best.

“If we can win this tournament, it’d be the best feeling in the world. We’re going there to give it our all, and hopefully, come the end of July, we’ll be sitting here having lifted a trophy.”

 

