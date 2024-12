Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has taken a green squad to Kazakhstan for tonight's Europa Conference League tie against Astana.

Maresca has selected an untested squad for the match. Included o the plane were 11 academy players.

Advertisement Advertisement

Three players have been selected for the senior team for the first time, while several have only been given very few minutes.

CHELSEA SQUAD FOR ASTANA:

Goalkeepers: Filip Jörgensen, Lucas Bergström, Max Merrick

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga, Josh Acheampong, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Richard Olise, Kaiden Wilson

Midfielders: Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kiano Dyer, Sam Rak-Sakyi, Harvey Vale

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Ato Ampah, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu, Shumaira Mheuka