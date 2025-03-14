Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Casemiro ready to make Man Utd pay
Man Utd add two talented teenagers to their squad ahead of Real Sociedad clash
Antony scores again as Betis sparkle against Vitoria to keep dream alive
REVEALED: Arsenal to hand Arteta (& Berta) huge summer transfer budget

Chelsea matchwinner Dewsbury-Hall: I'm confident we can go all the way

Paul Vegas
Chelsea matchwinner Dewsbury-Hall: I'm confident we can go all the way
Chelsea matchwinner Dewsbury-Hall: I'm confident we can go all the wayJavier Garcia / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was pleased to prove Chelsea's matchwinner in their Europa Conference League triumph over FC Copenhagen.

The midfielder struck in the second-half for the 1-0 win, as Chelsea reached the quarterfinals 3-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Copenhagen were tough to break down," he told the club's website. "They were in a good solid shape – 5-4-1 – and it’s hard to break that down.

"It was a bit frustrating in the first half, but we made a few adjustments in the second half, in terms of the positions of players, and I feel like you could see that with more chances and getting in better positions and spaces, and thankfully, we managed to get the win."

On his goal, Dewsbury-Hall also said: "I got it into a bit of space, tried to manipulate the ball, and, with a bit of endeavour, managed to get the ball to ricochet into my path. I practice that finish after training pretty much every day, so it’s nice that it managed to come off in a game for me!"

He added: "Any player will say that to play in Europe, no matter what competition it is, is the best feeling in the world. I’m always grateful when I get to come out to play, especially at Stamford Bridge. I’m scoring a few goals here, which is nice, and hopefully, it will continue.

"We respect every team, but we know what quality and mentality we have in the squad. I feel like Copenhagen will be one of the toughest tests we have, and they gave us a tough game.

"We have three stages to go to lift the silverware, and now we’re just focused on the quarter-finals and taking it game by game, and then I’m confident we can go all the way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDewsbury-Hall KiernanChelseaFC Copenhagen
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca insists victory over Copenhagen was deserved
Chelsea secure quarter-final spot after beating FC Copenhagen in Conference League
Chelsea boss Maresca: Copenhagen tactics surprised us