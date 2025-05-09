Djurgarden reflect as long Conference League campaign ends

Djurgarden's best ever run in a European competition came to an end last night, losing 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and 5-1 on aggregate in the Semi-Finals to the heavy favourites for the UEFA Conference League (UECL) crown. Yet, for captain Jacob Une and head coach Jani Honkavaara, the overwhelming emotion in the aftermath was pride.

A much-changed Chelsea side broke the deadlock late in the second half through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, quashing the last remaining hopes that the Swedish side could pull off a remarkable comeback.

Une, the Djurgarden captain, told UEFA.com after the match, "Of course, a bit disappointed, although we knew beforehand that it would be tough coming here – especially with the result we had in Stockholm.

"Some disappointment, but on the other hand, you have to be realistic. In the end, I'm just super-proud of what we accomplished."

Une was quick to praise the togetherness of his squad despite the tough task in front of them, "I think we did a good job covering each other's backs. Unfortunately, we didn't get a goal, but looking at the work and the spirit from everyone – as a captain – I'm super-proud of the work that we put out there."

Head coach Honkavaara also lamented his side's failure to find the net, "We were missing the last touch a bit. We got into shooting positions, but then Chelsea's quality meant they were always able to block the shot, so good-looking situations were a bit harmless in the end."

"I'm really glad with what we did in the second half; we found one more gear. Of course, we could always have done better. Maybe scoring a goal would have changed the game and made Chelsea a bit nervous, but we were unfortunately unable to do that. Chelsea showed the quality they have."

Djurgarden fans made a huge impression in West London, packing out the away end and even taking up large sections of the stands designated for Chelsea supporters to create a lively atmosphere, which delighted Honkavaara.

"I think everybody was a bit disappointed after the game, but seeing our fans' reaction, I feel quite calm now and I have a smile on my face, because we just have to be really proud of what we did as a team. We did it together with our fans, this long journey. I wouldn't change it."

The long journey began in July, when Djurgarden entered the second qualifying round of the UECL. That was some time before Honkavaara took over in December, and when summing up the campaign, he was quick to praise the coaches who came before him.

"It's been historic. There were three coaches before me during the campaign, and they also deserve credit for this. I'm just glad to have been part of it."

Finally, Une emphasised how special the run was for the team, "We've never reached the semi-finals in a European competition before, so it's been a really good experience for us. A lot of young guys getting experience as well. We'll build from that and look forward to next season."

Chelsea move on to the UECL Final, where they will play Real Betis.

Follow the UECL on Flashscore.