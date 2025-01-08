Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players

Chelsea have earmarked seven players as ones they need to move along in January.

The Blues are in the process of turning their squad into one that can challenge for the title.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they are in the top four, the Stamford Bridge club knows they must step up even further.

Per The Telegraph, all of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi are up for sale.

They are considered surplus to the first team and will not get much game time in the near future.

Some may even be playing under coach Maresca this term, but he would like to sign replacements.