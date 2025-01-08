Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players
Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior playersAction Plus
Chelsea have earmarked seven players as ones they need to move along in January.

The Blues are in the process of turning their squad into one that can challenge for the title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they are in the top four, the Stamford Bridge club knows they must step up even further.

Per The Telegraph, all of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi are up for sale.

They are considered surplus to the first team and will not get much game time in the near future.

Some may even be playing under coach Maresca this term, but he would like to sign replacements.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyNkunku ChristopherDewsbury-Hall KiernanCasadei CesareChalobah TrevohChilwell BenDisasi AxelChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea inviting offers for Chukwuemeka
West Ham to bid for two Chelsea outcasts this winter
Chelsea could recall defender to solve injury crisis