Chelsea secure quarter-final spot after beating FC Copenhagen in Conference League

Chelsea secured their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League, defeating Copenhagen 1-0 in their second-leg encounter to go through with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline and a 100% record in the competition proper.

Knocked off the top of the Danish Superliga following a 1-1 draw with Sønderjyske at the weekend, Copenhagen could have been forgiven for a slow start as they looked to overturn a narrow first-leg defeat, yet the visitors started positively here.

In fact, the heavy tournament favourites were far from in control during a first period low on notable action, punctuated by the fervent travelling support.

With the absence of a first-half shot, Chelsea’s best foray forwards came when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jadon Sancho combined sharply, resulting in a potentially dangerous cross from the former being cut out.

The first effort on target didn’t come until the dying minutes of the half via Viktor Claesson, whose header from a corner was comfortably caught by Filip Jorgensen.

Match stats StatsPerform

Added to the Blues’ Conference League squad for the knockouts, Cole Palmer hasn’t scored since mid-January, but his introduction for the second period was a welcome sight for the underwhelmed home fans.

With the hour mark approaching, the hosts were yet to make an impact, but a determined, and at times fortunate, weaving run from Dewsbury-Hall opened up the Copenhagen backline, allowing him to drive a low effort inside the far post for his third Chelsea goal.

The opener did little to change the pattern of play, although it did give the Blues some breathing room as Palmer bent a strike wide of the post.

A rather tepid affair drifted towards its inevitable conclusion, with both sides lacking intensity as Chelsea eased over the line.

A fourth successive match without victory may not come as a huge surprise, but it underlines a disappointing run of games that sees Copenhagen eliminated from the Conference League and trailing in the domestic standings.

After a testing period for Enzo Maresca’s side, a fourth straight win in all competitions can act as a springboard for a Chelsea side now looking forward to a European quarter-final.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Chelsea)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.