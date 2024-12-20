Chelsea boss Maresca admits Dewsbury-Hall could go

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admitted the future of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is in some doubt.

The midfielder signed in the summer from Leicester City, where he played under Maresca last season.

However, he has been unable to get much game time at all in the Premier League this season.

Maresca stated: "Unfortunately I cannot say that, not about Kiernan, about all the squad, because when the transfer window is open, unfortunately anything can happen.

“So I'm not focused on January, the only thing I can say about Kiernan is that we are very happy in the way he's working, we are very happy about his performance, and this is my thought about Kiernan.

Asked if it would be odd if Dewsbury-Hall went on loan, given he arrived six months ago, he added: "We don't want one of our players to leave, the problem is that sometimes the question is more for them, that if they say, OK, you don't want me to leave, but I'm not happy, I want to play more.

“So in that case, we are not going to say, no, you have to stay, yes or yes. It's a matter of agreement between the club and the player, the only thing I can say is that we are happy with Kiernan, then we'll see."