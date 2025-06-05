Chelsea fail with swap bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus

Chelsea have failed with a swap offer for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

TalkSPORT says Chelsea have tabled a bid for Kudus this week, but it fell short of West Ham's valuation.

Chelsea had included Robert Sanchez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in their proposal, but the Hammers turned it down.

It's understood Kudus' contract carries a buyout clause of £85m.

The Ghana international has resisted offers from Saudi Arabia as he wants to continue his career in England.