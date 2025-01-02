Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pushed about Dewsbury-Hall return

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits a return for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is unlikely this month.

The midfielder left the Foxes for Chelsea over the summer, but has struggled for minutes this season.

Van Nistelrooy said, “We’re looking at all options and we also know that with the two Premier League loans we have at the moment, you can’t have any more. So in that sense, you have to deal with the current situation.

“But as I said before, we’re looking at all possibilities to strengthen from my network and the club’s network.

"Every day we’re working together with Jon (Rudkin, director of football), with the scouts, with Martyn (Glover, head of recruitment), looking at all the possibilities from anywhere. That process is going really well, so we’ll see what comes out of it.”