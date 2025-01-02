Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit

Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pushed about Dewsbury-Hall return

Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pushed about Dewsbury-Hall return
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy pushed about Dewsbury-Hall returnAction Plus
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits a return for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is unlikely this month.

The midfielder left the Foxes for Chelsea over the summer, but has struggled for minutes this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Van Nistelrooy said, “We’re looking at all options and we also know that with the two Premier League loans we have at the moment, you can’t have any more. So in that sense, you have to deal with the current situation.

“But as I said before, we’re looking at all possibilities to strengthen from my network and the club’s network.

"Every day we’re working together with Jon (Rudkin, director of football), with the scouts, with Martyn (Glover, head of recruitment), looking at all the possibilities from anywhere. That process is going really well, so we’ll see what comes out of it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDewsbury-Hall KiernanLeicesterChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
Chelsea boss Maresca admits Dewsbury-Hall could go
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January