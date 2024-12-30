Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players

Chelsea are once again preparing to offload unwanted players in the transfer window.

The Blues are focused on getting manager Enzo Maresca a squad to compete on all fronts.

But they also want to ensure their squad is not bloated, with many youngsters and senior pros not playing as much as desired.

Per the BBC, Chelsea will make five players available for loan or purcahse this winter.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Harvey Vale, and Alex Matos may all leave.

Former Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a summer arrival, is another who may leave for game time.