Chelsea listening to offers for TEN (plus more) players this summer

Chelsea management are preparing to sell as many as TEN first teamers this summer.

The Mirror says Blues chiefs remain dissatisfied with the make-up of manager Enzo Maresca's squad.

As such, they plan another major overhaul and rebuild this summer market.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Renato Veiga and David Datro Fofana are among those that could be transfer-listed.

Interest arriving for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and defender Benoit Badiashile is also being discussed inside the Blues board room.