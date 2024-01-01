Advertisement
Allsvenskan breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Allsvenskan
Svensson on Brighton target Yalcouye: Best young player ever seen in Allsvenskan
Ayari backing Rydström for Brighton manager's job
Djurgarden chief Andersson won't block Wolves target Zetterstrom exit
Wolves in contact with Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom
Millwall rival Gladbach, Lyon for GAIS centre-back Anes Cardaklija
Liverpool target Yalcouye wins huge praise after first IFK goal
Liverpool scouting IFK Gothenburg midfielder Malick Yalcouye
Man Utd defender Lindelof reveals he's taking coaching badges
IFK Gothenburg chief: Malick Junior Yalcouye better than Spurs signing Bergvall
DONE DEAL: Bergstrom pens Chelsea deal; joins IF Brommapojkarna
