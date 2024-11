Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek is leaving IF Brommapojkarna.

The Pole is on a season-long loan with IF Brommapojkarna.

But it has been decided the Swedes will not seek to extend the loan into next season.

Mrozek has managed to play five Allsvenskan matches for BP so far this term.

His loan runs to the end of 2024.