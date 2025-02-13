Valencia medical today for Salihovic after IFK Norrkoping exit

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Valencia have snapped up Dino Salihovic from IFK Norrkoping.

The 22 year-old defender was released by IFK over the January market.

Sportbladet says Salihovic has now been snapped up by Valencia in a free transfer.

Salihovic has agreed terms with Valencia.

He is flying to Spain today to undergo his medical and then sign for the club.

Valencia have Thierry Correia and Dimitri Foulquier on the injury list, which allows for a signing outside the transfer window.

