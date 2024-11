RB New York midfielder Emil Forsberg is coy over whether he knows Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen will join Malmo in January.

Olsen is being linked with a return to Sweden and Malmo.

Forsberg told Fotbollskanalen, "Let's see what happens there ...

"Let's see, I can't say that much. We'll see.

"There is a lot to flap, I think. But that will be the best thing for Robin, no matter how."