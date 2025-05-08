Wolves, Brighton scouts watching Mjallby striker Manneh

Mjallby AIF striker Abdoulie Manneh is attracting Premier League interest.

Wolves and Brighton are following Manneh this season, reports Africa Foot.

Manneh signed for Mjallby from Gambia's Wallidan FC after successful trials in January 2024.

The striker produced two goals and one assist in 21 Allsvenskan matches last year, eight of which were starts.

And the 20-year-old has started this season strongly, just like Mjällby. Manneh has scored five goals and two assists in seven starts in the Allsvenskan.

Mjällby's sports director Hasse Larsson has previously confirmed that there is interest in Manneh, who has a deal to 2027.

Wolves, Brighton, Olympiakos and FC Cincinnati are all following his progress, with their scouts regular attendees at Mjallby games.