AIK finally beaten as Mjallby lead into the international break

Isak Bjerkebo was one of Sirius' heroes in their defeat of AIK

Mjallby's continual punching above their weight this season has kept them top of the table going into the first international break of the 2025 Allsvenskan, and a 2-0 win over Varnamo at the weekend helped them to increase their lead to three points, as AIK suffered a surprise first loss of the season and Hammarby won the meeting of title challengers against Elfsborg.

Varnamo still haven't picked up a win this season, yet they were edging closer to an unlikely point away in Hallevik - and even came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half - until home side Mjallby finally found a way through 16 minutes from time.

Elliot Stroud curled a cross to the back post, where Alexander Johansson was waiting to nod home the opening goal.

It was all over in added time, when a dreadful pass out from the back by Emin Grozdanic was seized upon by Johansson, who guided home his second.

Mjallby avoid back-to-back draws and go unbeaten in five. Varnamo stay bottom on three points, ten times fewer than the leaders.

A five-match winning run had put Elfsborg right in the shake-up for first place, but they were dealt a blow by Hammarby, who went second with a 2-0 win on the road.

Both sides had chances in front of a packed and lively Boras Arena, but it wasn't until the 52nd minute that Hammarby found a way through when Simon Strand tried his luck from 25 yards and his effort sailed into the net.

The home side came close to equalising, but could not profit before Abdelrahman Boudah put the game to bed eight minutes from time, guiding the ball into the bottom corner.

Elfsborg have now drawn one and lost three against the other four sides in the top five, but have won all their other eight matches.

Hammarby, meanwhile, have gone a point clear of AIK after the Solna side were on the end of a surprise 3-1 defeat to Sirius in Uppsala, ending their 12-match unbeaten start to the season.

The home side were in front inside seven minutes, when Dennis Widgren drilled the ball from wide on the left, and somehow it evaded everyone in a crowded penalty area and nestled in the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 before the break, as Isak Bjerkebo cut the ball back for Robbie Ure to steer home his fourth goal in his last five outings.

Johan Hove got the visitors back into the game just before the hour mark by forcing the ball over the line following a save by Ismael Diawara, but it took Sirius only eight minutes to restore their two-goal cushion - Bjerkebo beat the offside trap and applied the coolest of finishes.

The win ends a run of three consecutive losses for Sirius, while despite their long unbeaten run, AIK have now failed to win four of their last five matches.

In midweek, Hacken beat Malmo on penalties in a chaotic Svenska Cupen Final, but when the two met again in the league on Sunday, Malmo got revenge with a 3-0 home win to close in on the top four.

Johan Karlsson stabbed home a loose ball from a corner to give MFF an early lead, before Kenan Busuladzic guided home a second from the edge of the box after 33 minutes.

The third arrived five minutes from time - Isaac Kiese Thelin turned and fired into the roof of the net to seal a first league win in three that takes Malmo within three points of Elfsborg, while Hacken stay eighth.

The best of the rest are Goteborg, who continued their resurgence with a 3-1 away win at Brommapojkarna - a third win on the bounce for the visitors, while six defeats in a row have seen BP slip into the bottom two.

Across Gothenburg, GAIS fans have also been enjoying a positive run of form - their side seventh and are now five unbeaten thanks to a 3-0 win at Norrkoping.

Djurgarden are as inconsistent as their ninth place suggests, and they followed a midweek win over BP by beating beaten 1-0 by Halmstad, who ended a three-match losing streak.

Halmstad move level on points with 11th-placed Degerfors, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Oster in the battle of the promoted teams - a result which sees Oster move out of the bottom two.

Following the international window and a short break, the Allsvenskan resumes on 28th June.

Keep track of the 2025 Allsvenskan with Flashscore.