Arsenal, Spurs join battle for Hammarby winger Toure

Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the battle for Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure.

The youngster scored eight goals and made four assists in 23 Allsvenskan matches, of which 20 from the start, this past Allsvenskan season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says Touré is being chased by several clubs in the Bundesliga and Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are among the clubs showing interest in the 18-year-old.

London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham also have Touré on their radar.

Touré's contract with Hammarby runs through the 2028 season.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play