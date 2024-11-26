Arsenal, Spurs join battle for Hammarby winger Toure

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the battle for Hammarby winger Bazoumana Toure.

The youngster scored eight goals and made four assists in 23 Allsvenskan matches, of which 20 from the start, this past Allsvenskan season.

Sky Deutschland says Touré is being chased by several clubs in the Bundesliga and Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are among the clubs showing interest in the 18-year-old.

London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham also have Touré on their radar.

Touré's contract with Hammarby runs through the 2028 season.

 

