Villa keeper Olsen sees MFF win: What the hell? Didn't I just see you on TV?!

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was back in Sweden on Sunday.

Amid talk of interest from Malmo ahead of the January market, Olsen was in the stands for MFF's 2-1 win against Brommapojkarna.

"I saw him yesterday (Saturday) on TV on the bench when Aston Villa played. Suddenly he was standing in our dressing room. 'But what the hell, didn't I see you on TV just now...'," laughed MFF coach Henrik Rydström to Sportbladet.

"He is here every now and then so we keep in touch."

However, Rydström later referred the querying press to sporting director Daniel Andersson regarding the possible signing of Olsen.