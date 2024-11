Former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg is favourite to land the coaching job at St Louis City.

The Swede, now 47, is currently in charge of Allsvenskan club IF Brommapojkarna.

Sportbladet says St Louis have made an offer to Mellberg - and he's accepted.

He is now set to fly to the USA to finalise his contract with the MLS franchise.

It's been suggested Mellberg beat two other candidates for the post.