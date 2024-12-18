Djurgardens welcome Bergvall's bonus after Spurs start

Tribal Football
Djurgården's sporting director Bosse Andersson was delighted seeing Lucas Bergvall earn a first Premier League start with Tottenham on the weekend.

Bergvall, who left DIF for Spurs last season, helped his new club to a 5-0 win at St Mary's.

The appearance means DIF will earn an extra bonus after his January sale.

"Yes, it's no secret that the more he plays, it can benefit Djurgården," Andersson told Fotbolldirekt.se.

However, Andersson does not want to confirm that the first league start means that the first bonus is activated.

"No, it might not be the first start. The better he performs, the better it is for Djurgården," he added.

