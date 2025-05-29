Djurgarden heap more misery on Brommapojkarna

After three games without a victory, Djurgarden are back to winning ways in the Allsvenskan thanks to a 1-0 success at Brommapojkarna, who have now seen their losing run extend to five matches.

This match was rearranged from earlier in the season owing to Djurgarden's run in the UEFA Conference League (UECL), and given the sides' recent form, who the new date came at a better time for could only be judged in retrospect.

The visitors made the brighter start - Tokmac Nguen saw an effort from the edge of the area whistle past the post in the sixth minute, and just 13 minutes later, the Iron Stoves were in front.

Djurgarden caught the Bromma Boys on the counter attack, sending Nguen on his way down the left side, then he squared to Tobias Gulliksen, who gave goalkeeper Davor Blazevic no chance with his cool finish.

The goal capped an excellent evening for Gulliksen, as he was named UECL Young Player of the Season.

Nguen and Gulliksen were causing endless headaches for the BP back line, but despite hitting the woodwork and almost catching Blazevic off his line, they could not extend their lead before the break.

The home side were much improved in the second half and were regularly venturing forward deep into Djurgarden territory, only to see chance after chance miss the target.

That was until seven minutes from time when a free-kick from wide on the left was flicked goalwards by the head of Nabil Bahoui, and only a superb diving save from Filip Manojlovic could tip it onto the post before Djurgarden scrambled it clear.

Jani Honkavaara's side held on for all three points, and became the second side this week and the fourth this season to leave Brommapojkarna with all three points and a clean sheet. Victory takes Djurgarden to ninth and 15 points, while the home side sit 12th, five points further back.

On Sunday, BP have the chance to end their poor run at home to Goteborg, while Djurgarden go to Halmstad.

Follow the Allsvenskan on Flashscore.